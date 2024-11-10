LaVine accumulated 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 victory over the Hawks.

The scoring figure wasn't eye-popping by any means, but LaVine was efficient with this shot -- despite his woes from three-point range -- and didn't look rusty after missing Chicago's previous three contests. The seven assists were a positive sign as well, and they represented a season-high mark in that category by a wide margin. LaVine should remain a solid fantasy contributor across all formats as long as he stays healthy, although most of his fantasy upside will be tied to what he can do as a scorer, even if he delivers solid numbers in other categories from time to time.