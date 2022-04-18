LaVine closed Sunday's 93-86 loss to Milwaukee with 18 points (6-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes.

LaVine salvaged a decent fantasy line, but it never felt like he truly settled in after Chicago fell behind early and struggled from the field throughout the night. LaVine, Nikola Vucevic (9-27 FG) and DeMar DeRozan (6-25 FG) combined to hit only 21 of their 71 field-goal attempts and went 4-of-22 from beyond the arc. The 27-year-old will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Wednesday night before the series shifts to Chicago.