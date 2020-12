LaVine recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 105-103 preseason win over the Thunder.

LaVine was one of two Chicago players that scored 20 or more points, and that kind of production should be the floor for the athletic shooting guard. He will be the team's go-to guy on offense on most nights and is coming off a career-best 25.5 points per game in 2019-20.