LaVine posted 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 win over the Bucks.

LaVine was one of three Bulls to finish with 20-plus points in the contest, though he trailed significantly behind leading scorer DeMar DeRozan (41 points). The veteran guard shot 7-for-13 from the field in the win, which was a significant improvement over his 6-for-19 mark in Game 1. LaVine wasn't as effective on the boards, however, grabbing just one rebound Wednesday after snatching 10 boards in the first game of the series.