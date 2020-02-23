Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 20 points
LaVine went for 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 loss against the Suns.
LaVine has been playing at a high level in February and while he's always going to be a scoring threat, he's doing it with a high degree of efficiency. One of the league's natural-born scorers, LaVine has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five games and has made 49.6 percent of his shots in six February outings.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.