LaVine went for 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 loss against the Suns.

LaVine has been playing at a high level in February and while he's always going to be a scoring threat, he's doing it with a high degree of efficiency. One of the league's natural-born scorers, LaVine has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five games and has made 49.6 percent of his shots in six February outings.