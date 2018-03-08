Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 21 points in Wednesday's win
LaVine compiled 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 win over the Grizzlies.
Rebounding from an off night in Monday's loss to the Celtics, LaVine was efficient as a scorer and distributor on Wednesday. Kris Dunn and LaVine are continuing to figure out how to operate with one another, and on this night it was a successful balancing act. Expect the Bulls to use the rest of the season to get LaVine back into a groove in hopes that he can carry that over to 2018-19.
