LaVine scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.

LaVine was overshadowed by Lauri Markkanen, but still managed a well-rounded stat line. He continued to play with strong efficiency, as both his true shooting and effective field percentage have risen over eight percent from the 2019-20 season. That has helped him slightly increase his per-game scoring despite an overall dip in volume.