LaVine recorded 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block during Wednesday's loss to Cleveland.

Despite posting an uncharacteristically poor shooting line for the third straight game, LaVine led the Bulls offensively as usual, reaching the 20-point plateau for the fifth time in the last six games; he's knocked down at least three threes in all six of those contests. He's shot just 39.3 percent from the field over these last three games, but considering that he's at 52.0 percent for the season, there's no reason for concern.