LaVine scored 22 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3PT, 9-10 FT) to go along with six rebounds, seven assists and a block across 35 minutes in Thursday's win over the Wizards.

LaVine wasn't able to find his shot in the back-to-back set against the Wizards, combining to shoot 12-for-32 from the field. Even so, he racked up plenty of volume, most notably accruing four steals and a block across the two contests. LaVine has been locked into heavy minutes and should continue to serve as the team's primary playmaker -- also giving him the chance to rack up assists.