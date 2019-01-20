LaVine totaled 22 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 loss to the Heat.

LaVine has made less than 37 percent of his field-goal attempts in four straight games. He was coming off his second single-digit scoring performance of the season, having managed just eight points on 15 field-goal attempts during Thursday's loss to the Nuggets. Still, despite LaVine's recent struggles, he's still cobbling together a career year complete with career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks per game.