LaVine totaled 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 121-91 victory over the Hornets.

LaVine scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the first half and had a nice outing at the free-throw line, going 6-for-7. His production tapered off as the Bulls grew a substantial lead in the second half, which led to the starting guard sitting a good portion of the final quarter. He's having a solid year overall, but the important part may be that he has suited up a total of 72 games this season, the most since his rookie year.