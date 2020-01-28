Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 23 points against Spurs
LaVine scored 25 points (7-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 110-109 win over the Spurs.
LaVine struggled with his shot in this one but that shouldn't be a surprise since he was making just 44.3 percent of his field goals during his previous four games entering this one. The former Timberwolves guard has now scored at least 20 points in 15 straight games, which matches the longest streak of his career.
