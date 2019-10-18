Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 23 points in 25 minutes
LaVine produced 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 111-93 win over the Hawks.
LaVine continues to post impressive scoring totals here in the preseason, and he was extremely efficient from the field, beyond the arc, and at the charity stripe in this one. While the Bulls added a lot of proven veterans and some intriguing young players this offseason, LaVine is still the team's most talented player offensively and figures to lead Chicago in the points department more often than not.
