LaVine scored 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-7 3PT, 4-7 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-115 loss to Philadelphia.

For the most part, LaVine relied on the three ball to tally his 23 points Thursday. Sinking a season five three-pointers, the guard is now shooting at a career-high pace of 40.3 percent from beyond the arc in 15 games played. LaVine. who is averaging 22.5 points in his last seven games, appears to be recovered from the torn ACL that kept him out for most of the season. The last hurdle that remains for LaVine is the ability to play in back-to-back games. It has yet to be determined if he will be available to play in any remaining back-to-back scenarios. Until then, LaVine continues to provide an abundant amount of offense for Chicago.