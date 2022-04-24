LaVine finished Sunday's 119-95 loss to the Bucks with 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and 13 assists in 42 minutes.

While the Bulls were able to steal Game 2 in Milwaukee, they've now dropped each of the subsequent two contests in blowout fashion. Individually, it was a bounceback effort for LaVine, who had just 15 points in Game 3, but on the whole it's been a relatively unimpressive series. LaVine and the Bulls will look to stave off elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday back in Milwaukee.