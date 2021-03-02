LaVine scored 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nuggets.

LaVine uncharacteristically struggled with his shot from both beyond the arc and the free-throw line. However, he still managed to contribute positively, hauling in at least nine boards for the fourth time this season. In addition, LaVine chipped in defensive stats for the first time in his last three contests.