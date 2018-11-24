Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 24 points in Friday's loss
LaVine dropped 24 points (11-27 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to the Heat.
LaVine attempted 27 field-goals Friday, hitting 11 of them on his way to 24 points. He has the greenest of green lights and should continue to put up some big offensive numbers even as the Bulls get their injured players back. The bulk of his value comes from his scoring, however, he has been passing the ball well of late and provides some sneaky value in assists.
