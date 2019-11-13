Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 25 in Tuesday's win
LaVine recorded 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 win over the Knicks.
LaVine has scored at least 25 points in three of six November matchups, this after doing so just once through five tilts in October. While his scoring average through 11 appearances is down compared to last year, LaVine seems to be finding his form.
