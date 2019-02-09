LaVine totaled 26 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 125-106 win over the Nets.

LaVine was able to give it a go despite dealing with ankle soreness that resulted in his being listed as probable. He dished at least five dimes for the 19th time through 48 appearances this season while enjoying one of his more efficient offensive showings. He's still more of a scorer than a sharer. Nevertheless, LaVine is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks per game.