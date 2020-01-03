LaVine had 26 points (9-26 FG, 3-11 3PT, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 defeat against the Jazz.

LaVine received green light to play due to a shoulder injury, and he responded with a strong 26-point performance -- he has now scored 24 or more points in six of his last eight games and has put up at least 19 points in every single game during that stretch, but he is also shooting an abysmal 41.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from deep over that span. LaVine remains Chicago's most reliable scoring threat despite his efficiency issues, and he will aim to build on this performance Saturday against the Celtics at home.