Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 28 in loss
LaVine produced 28 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 33 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
LaVine had a big night despite his team falling to the Pelicans on Wednesday. LaVine has been a solid contributor in many facets of the game this season, and he's averaging career highs in points (22.8), rebounds (4.4), assists (4.2) and steals (1.0) per game.
