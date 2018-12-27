LaVine (ankle) finished with 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two assists and one rebound across 26 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Bulls' 119-94 loss to the Bulls.

Returning earlier than initially anticipated after missing the past five games with an ankle injury, LaVine was limited to a bench role Wednesday but still saw a healthy minutes load and enjoyed a productive outing from the field. Assuming he came out of the contest without any setbacks, LaVine could see a slight uptick in his minutes count Friday in Washington and should soon be free of restrictions entirely. He might also reclaim a starting role at shooting guard as soon as Friday, which would result in Kris Dunn shifting over to point guard while Ryan Arcidiacono heads to the bench.