LaVine had 28 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3PT, 9-11 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-106 win at Sacramento.

LaVine has always been an inconsistent scorer who's more known for his occasional high-flying dunk instead of his nightly contributions, but that has changed in recent weeks. The former Timberwolves guard has scored at least 28 points in four of his last five contests, and he will look to extend that sizzling run of play Wednesday at home against the Grizzlies.