Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 28 points
LaVine had 28 points (8-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six boards, five assists and one steal in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
LaVine continued to pour in points on a recent hot streak despite his team's cold spell. He's scored more than 25 points in three of his last four games while handing out five assists in each of his last three games. He'll face the Kings on Monday.
