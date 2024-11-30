LaVine finished Friday's 138-129 loss to the Celtics with 29 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one assist across 35 minutes.

LaVine bounced back admirably from his dreadful showing in the loss to the Magic on Wednesday, when he posted a season-low eight points while shooting 3-for-9 from the field. Despite that subpar outing, LaVine has been delivering solid numbers of late. He's scored at least 25 points in five of his last seven contests, averaging 23.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game in that stretch.