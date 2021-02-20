LaVine posted 30 points (9-28 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in Friday's loss against the 76ers.

LaVine's performance looks good on the surface, as he filled the stat sheet and also reached the 30-point plateau for the sixth time over his last seven games. However, he struggled badly from the field and his 10 trips to the charity stripe saved what would've otherwise been an awful fantasy performance from both a scoring and an accuracy perspective. LaVine remains one of the best scorers in the league, though, and he should remain a must-start player across all formats even if he has down games from time to time. He produces enough volume to deliver value even when his shot isn't falling.