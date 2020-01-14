Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 30 in loss
LaVine recorded 30 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 113-101 loss versus the Celtics.
LaVine has been on fire as of late. This was his third effort of 30 points or more in his last six starts and the shooting guard is now averaging 27.5 points per game in his past ten. Seeing this type of production in a tough matchup like Boston is very encouraging and LaVine remains a must-start this Friday against a poor Wizards' defense.
