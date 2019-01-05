Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 31 points in Friday's loss
LaVine tallied 31 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime loss to the Pacers.
LaVine scored at least 30 points for the first time since Nov. 5, this after posting 30-plus points in each of the first four games this season (and in five of the first 11). Through 33 appearances, LaVine has now committed at least as many turnovers as assists a whopping 14 times. In the 12 games since Kris Dunn rejoined the lineup, LaVine's turnovers have gone down, but so have his dimes.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...