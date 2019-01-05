LaVine tallied 31 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime loss to the Pacers.

LaVine scored at least 30 points for the first time since Nov. 5, this after posting 30-plus points in each of the first four games this season (and in five of the first 11). Through 33 appearances, LaVine has now committed at least as many turnovers as assists a whopping 14 times. In the 12 games since Kris Dunn rejoined the lineup, LaVine's turnovers have gone down, but so have his dimes.