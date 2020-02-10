LaVine (neck) logged 32 points (11-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, three steals, one rebound and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 loss to the 76ers.

LaVine had been listed as questionable after sitting out Saturday's practice with a neck injury. However, he was able to give it a go and finished two dimes shy of a double-double, though he did amass more turnovers (nine) than assists. Assuming LaVine doesn't suffer a setback, Tuesday's contest versus Washington represents a friendly matchup for fantasy purposes.