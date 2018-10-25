LaVine accounted for 32 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, and five assists across 36 minutes Wednesday in Chicago's win over Charlotte.

LaVine has been thrust into the ball-handling role as Kris Dunn (knee) is set to be out for 4-6 weeks. After two injury-shortened seasons, the UCLA product has established himself as the number one option on a young Bulls team. He has eclipsed the 30-point threshold in all four of their contests thus far and will have the green light the rest of the way. As a fantasy option, LaVine brings a lot to the table considering his growing role in the Bulls offense.