LaVine had 32 points (13-24 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss at New Orleans.

LaVine has scored 20 or more points in nine of Chicago's last 11 games, and he has topped the 30-point plateau in two of his last three outings. He is shooting 50.0 percent from the field over those games, which is a clear uptick over his 43.1 mark during the 2019-20 season. He is also shooting a career-best 39.2 percent from three this season.