Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 33 points in Saturday's loss
LaVine finished with 33 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss to the Pistons.
LaVine filled it up offensively once again, and he is off to a great start here this season. Backcourt mate Kris Dunn (personal) is expected to rejoin the lineup for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks, who have been giving up points galore.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...