LaVine finished with 33 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss to the Pistons.

LaVine filled it up offensively once again, and he is off to a great start here this season. Backcourt mate Kris Dunn (personal) is expected to rejoin the lineup for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks, who have been giving up points galore.

More News
Our Latest Stories