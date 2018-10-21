LaVine finished with 33 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss to the Pistons.

LaVine filled it up offensively once again, and he is off to a great start here this season. Backcourt mate Kris Dunn (personal) is expected to rejoin the lineup for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks, who have been giving up points galore.