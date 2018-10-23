LaVine exploded for 34 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to the Mavericks.

LaVine clearly wasn't thrown off by the return of backcourt mate Kris Dunn (personal), who made his season debut. LaVine did commit five turnovers, but fantasy owners can't really complain when he's putting up over twice as many points as shot attempts. He has gone for 30-plus points in all three games while hoisting just 18.3 field-goal attempts per game.