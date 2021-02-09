LaVine scored 35 points (12-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT) to go along with two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's loss to the Wizards.

LaVine continued to serve as the Bulls' primary playmaker and scorer and has now topped 20 field-goal attempts in each of his last four games. While he's still shooting 85.9 percent from the free-throw line for the season, LaVine has combined to only 10-for-16 from the free-throw line across his last two contests -- a situation worth monitoring in upcoming games. Even so, he continues to post the best numbers of his career in nearly every statistical category, highlighted by 27.4 points and 5.3 assists per game.