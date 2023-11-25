LaVine ended Friday's 121-108 loss to Toronto with 36 points (16-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

LaVine was unable to play Wednesday and came into Friday's game with a questionable tag due to a foot injury, but he powered through for one of his best performances of the season. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they dropped their fifth game out of their last six. With the Bulls struggling out of the gates this season with a 5-12 record, it's no wonder LaVine keeps seeing his name in the rumor mill.