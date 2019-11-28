LaVine had 36 points (13-24 FG, 4-9 3PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-90 loss at Golden State.

LaVine's inconsistencies are reflected in his last four appearances, where he has scored 15, 49, 18 and 36 points, respectively. He remains a high-usage player and Chicago's most important player on offense, but fantasy owners should know LaVine's scoring efforts tend to feature a huge lack of consistency on a nightly basis.