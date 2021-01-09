LaVine tallied 38 points (14-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in a loss to the Lakers on Friday.

LaVine started off hot with 19 first-quarter points, making all eight of his field-goal attempts in the period. He slowed down a bit the rest of the way but still led all players with 38 points. The guard had a chance to put Chicago ahead with less than five seconds remaining in the contest but missed a 17-footer. Still, it was another big scoring effort for the 25-year-old; he has scored at least 32 points in three of his past four contests and is averaging a robust 26.0 points per game this season.