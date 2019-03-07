LaVine poured in 39 points (14-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 36 minutes in the Bulls' win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

LaVine continued his offensive dominance in Wednesday's win, scoring 39 and sinking the game winner with under two seconds to play. Over his last seven games, LaVine has scored at least 39 points three times. He's averaged 31.0 points over his last five games, despite a 12 point clunker against Atlanta. Fantasy owners have to keep riding LaVine while he's got the hot hand.