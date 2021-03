LaVine posted 40 points (15-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-102 win over the Thunder.

Tuesday marked LaVine's third 40-point performance of the season. It was a bounceback effort for LaVine, who scored fewer than 20 points in two of the prior three games. His performance was also just the 10th time this season that a player has gone for at least 40 points while taking 20 or fewer shots.