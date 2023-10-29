LaVine amassed 51 points (19-33 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 loss to Detroit.

LaVine scored 50 percent of the Bulls' total 102-point haul and delivered a career-best scoring mark, but his efforts were not enough to lift the Bulls to victory on the road against a rebuilding Pistons team that looked surprisingly good in this one. This was a much-improved effort compared to his previous two outings, as LaVine didn't score more than 16 points in those contests against the Thunder and Raptors.