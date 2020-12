LaVine registered 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and a block across 27 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 win over the Rockets.

LaVine ended just one rebound shy of a double-double -- he achieved that feat just two times during the 2019-20 regular season. LaVine is expected to be Chicago's driving scoring force this upcoming season and is coming off a strong campaign in 2019-20, averaging a career-best 25.5 points per game.