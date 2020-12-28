LaVine scored 33 points (11-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Warriors.

LaVine has shot close to 50 percent from the field in each of his first three games so far, which is quite an accomplishment for him given he's yet to shoot 47 percent from the field in a single season. LaVine has a defined role as the Bulls' go-to guy on offense and he should continue to post strong scoring numbers on a game-to-game basis regardless of the opposition due to his usage rate and high-volume shooting.