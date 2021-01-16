LaVine notched 35 points (11-19 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 5-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 43 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Thunder.

LaVine has been an absolute scoring machine and extended his streak of games with at least 30 points to four contests -- he has also reached that feat six times already. LaVine has also made 58.2 percent of his field goals and 52 percent from beyond the arc in that four-game stretch, so he has been scoring with high volume and high accuracy numbers, making him one of the league's best pure scorers through the first month of the 2020-21 campaign.