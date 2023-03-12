LaVine finished Saturday's 119-111 win over Houston with 36 points (14-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 43 minutes.
LaVine has connected on at least 12 shot attempts in four of his last five appearances and made multiple three-pointers in each of those contests. During that stretch, he's averaging 35.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.8 minutes with 56/51/87 shooting splits.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Goes for game-high 29 points•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Erupts for 42 against Indiana•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Dominant from deep in 40-point game•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Flirts with 30-point game in win•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Posts 30-point double-double•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Leads team with 23 points•