LaVine posted 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Spurs.

LaVine was questionable heading into Saturday's game with a sprained right ankle, but he ended up playing and scoring 18 points. The seventh-year guard has played in all 44 games this season, averaging 27.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.4 three-pointers in that span. LaVine and the Bulls will look to snap their three-game skid Monday when they play against the Warriors.