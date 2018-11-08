LaVine finished with 22 points (9-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss to New Orleans.

LaVine managed 22 points Wednesday but took 26 shot attempts to get there. As has been the case all season, LaVine had a green light to shoot whenever he wanted but they just weren't falling in this one. Inefficiency aside, LaVine continues to have himself a huge season on the back of injuries to other players and a seemingly new aggressive outlook on the offensive end.