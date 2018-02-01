LaVine scored a season-high 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3PT, 4-7 FT) to go along with two assists and two steals in a 124-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

LaVine did all that damage in just 22 minutes of action, as this game was decided well before the final buzzer. He played at least 24 minutes in four-straight games before this loss, so the dip in minutes was clearly due to the blowout nature of this game. It was great to see him get out of his shooting slump though, as LaVine combined to go 5-of-28 from the field in his two previous games. That shows just how much they trust this youngster, as he's truly the future of the team.