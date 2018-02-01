Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores season-high 23 points versus Portland
LaVine scored a season-high 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3PT, 4-7 FT) to go along with two assists and two steals in a 124-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
LaVine did all that damage in just 22 minutes of action, as this game was decided well before the final buzzer. He played at least 24 minutes in four-straight games before this loss, so the dip in minutes was clearly due to the blowout nature of this game. It was great to see him get out of his shooting slump though, as LaVine combined to go 5-of-28 from the field in his two previous games. That shows just how much they trust this youngster, as he's truly the future of the team.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Struggles from the field Sunday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Nightmarish shooting night in loss•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Could play 26-to-28 minutes Friday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: In line for increased minutes after Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Likely to play around 24 minutes Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Hoping to see minutes increase•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...