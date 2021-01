LaVine registered 39 points (14-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

LaVine has never been known for his shooting accuracy, but he was particularly sharp in this one while reaching a season-best mark for him. LaVine has regularly been Chicago's top scorer this season and is averaging 24.5 points per game.