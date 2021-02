LaVine went off for 46 points (17-25 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

LaVine not only posted a season-high mark in points, but he also registered a season-high mark for field-goals made while also posting his second-best output for threes made. LaVine has already scored 30 or more points in 11 games this season, and he's firmly entrenched as one of the top scoring threats in The Association.