LaVine amassed 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 122-112 preseason loss to the Bucks.

LaVine looked good during Monday's encounter with the Bucks, leading the team with 16 points. The efficiency was not there but was able to chip in across multiple categories. Preseason videos have him looking very healthy and barring any major setbacks, LaVine should be looked at in the early to mid-rounds of most drafts.